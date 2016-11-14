EN
    21:19, 14 November 2016 | GMT +6

    Nazarbayev: new approaches are required

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Modern world needs new approaches in the matters of national, regional and global development. President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev said so in the Astana Club meeting today in Astana.

    "Today the mankind is undergoing a crucial epoch. In the XXI century speed has become a powerful driver of civilization development. Many global and regional processes have gained high dynamics. No one has even noticed that industrial society has become post-industrial, and media society has become post-media society", Nursultan Nazarbayev said.  

    Kazakhstan President underlined that the world is on the threshold of great scientific discoveries. "Today we can only guess how drastically the world and the life of society will be changing in the next decades. Due to informatics development, the global space has started to merge with online network. Therefore new approaches are required for national, regional and global development. This is a serious challenge requiring special attention", President Nazarbayev said.

