Nazarbayev: New leadership of Uzbekistan opens new opportunities for trade

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The new leadership of Uzbekistan has fully opened up new opportunities for trade and removed barriers. Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev stated following the results of negotiations with his counterpart in Akorda, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Astana and Tashkent take leading positions in bilateral economic and trade partnership in the entire Central Asia region. The sales between our countries in the last year alone amounted to USD2bln, and the growth of trade in physical items was equal to 16 percent", Nazarbayev said.

The Head of the State stressed that recently the relations between two countries started to develop in a completely different way.

"Only for the last five months (...) the goods turnover between our countries on both sides has increased by 30 percent including new goods. Four trade centers have been established. Sales of grains (export) have increased by 30 percent and Uzbek fruits and vegetables (import) by 25 percent compared to the previous time. This is because the new leadership team of Uzbekistan has fully opened up new opportunities for trade and removed barriers", Nursultan Nazarbayev underlined.

The President added that inter-economic relations have been actively developing and over 800 enterprises involving Uzbek capital investments are operating in various areas of Kazakh economy.

"As a part of the negotiations our Governments have started a detailed practical work over the agreements reached", Nazarbayev summarized.