Nazarbayev: Nur Otan must become leading political force of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Chairman of Nur Otan Party Nursultan Nazarbayev held a meeting with the chiefs of structural divisions of the Party's Central Office, Kazinform learnt from the press service of the First President of Kazakhstan.

The First President of the country - the Leader of the Nation visited the Central Office of the Party where he got familiarized himself with the current activity of the political organization and met with the chiefs of its structural divisions.



Addressing the meeting participants, Nursultan Nazarbayev noted that in light of the recent political events, the Party had set a number of strategically important objectives.



The Leader of the Nation highlighted that thanks to an active and effective work, the Nur Otan Party became a leading political force of the country.



"The reforms, the progress, civic participation are the consolidating factors of the Party. Social stability, unity and public accord became the priorities of our development. Ensuring worthier life of the citizens and development of Kazakhstan as a socially oriented state remains a priority for us," said Nursultan Nazarbayev.



In this context he stressed that Nur Otan Party must be actively engaged in the oncoming election campaign.



"The Party should hold a congress in order to nominate its candidate for the President's post," he said and commissioned First Deputy Chairman of the Party Maulen Ashimbayev to organize the work of Nur Otan's Election Headquarters.



Alongside, Nursultan Nazarbayev emphasized the importance of holding the election in full compliance with the legislation and observance of all democratic norms and procedures.



At the meeting, Maulen Ashimbayev presented a report on organization of the election headquarters' work.



Nursultan Nazarbayev raised also the issues of effective implementation of Bakytty Otbasy (Happy Family), Qutty Meken (Blessed Land), Auyl - El Besigi (Village is a Cradle of State) and Halykka Komek (Assisting People).



Nursultan Nazarbayev emphasized that Nur Otan had to become a key source of personnel training for the country's public administration and commissioned to form the Personnel Pool of the Party.