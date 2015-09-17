Nazarbayev: Nurly zhol is a part of New Silk Road Economic Belt

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - At a meeting with akims (governors) of Aktobe, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan and Mangystau regions on Thursday, Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev mainly spoke about industrialization of the country and implementation of the new economic policy Nurly zhol, the president's press service reports.

"During my visit to China, we inked deals worth $23 billion to build dozens of joint industrial enterprises," President Nazarbayev said. The Head of State also noted that the Nurly zhol is a part of the New Silk Road Economic Belt, dubbed to be one of the most profitable transcontinental logistic projects of our time. The Kazakh President stressed that all projects within the Nurly zhol program are initiated to boost Kazakhstan's economy and create new work places. Nursultan Nazarbayev also said it is crucial to secure employment, especially in SME sector. According to the Kazakh leader, the more there are small and medium-sized enterprises in the country, the better. "For instance, Germany has overcome the crisis without sacrifices because SME make up 90% of its economy. SME are more flexible compared to large industrial enterprises," President Nazarbayev added.