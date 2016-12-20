Nazarbayev offered condolences to Merkel over terrorist attack in Berlin

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has sent a telegram of condolence to the Federal Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel.

The head of state with deep grief apprehended the message about numerous innocent victims of the act of terrorism on December 19 in Berlin. On behalf of the Kazakhstan people and on his own behalf Nursultan Nazarbayev expressed condolences to Merkel, the family of the dead, and all people of Germany, and wished speedy recovery to the victims.

As it was reported, on December 19 the truck drove in a crowd of visitors of the Christmas fair at Braytshaydplats Square in Berlin. 12 people died, 48 hospitalized.