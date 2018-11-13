Nazarbayev offers Astana platform for Russia, China, U.S. and EU talks

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today, during the 4th meeting of the Astana Club, Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev said that the Kazakh capital was offered to be a platform for the talks of the Russian Federation, China, the U.S. and the EU, Kazinform reports.

"At the recent meeting in Paris, the world leaders agreed that the World War I and World War II began for lack of negotiations and dialogues. My initiative aims at enabling the world powers, especially, Russia, China, the U.S. and the EU to take a responsible approach towards the global issues from the viewpoint of humankind. These four parties should find new dialogue formats in today's conditions," stressed the President.

He reminded that after the WWI, the U.S. initiated the establishment of the League of Nations and after the WWII the UN was established.



"I realize it is an uneasy task, but I offered to use Astana platform by these four parties to discuss the economic, political, military and other problems," said Nazarbayev.