Nazarbayev offers condolences over London terror attack

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President Nursultan Nazarbayev has sent his telegram of condolence on terrorist attack in London to UK Prime Minister Theresa May. Kazinform cites Akorda press-service.

In his telegram the Head of the State says he was deeply saddened by the death of peaceful citizens in the terror attack that occurred near the UK Parliament.

"This incident is treated as a terrorist act against the entire civilized world. Sharing my sadness I express sincere condolences to the people and the Government of the United Kingdom, and families and relatives of the victims", he says.

It was also noted that Kazakhstan harshly condemns any forms of terrorism and calls to pool international efforts in confronting that evil.

Earlier it was informed that several people were struck by a car on Westminster Bridge in London, and an unknown attacker also stabbed a police officer near the House of Parliament. The attacker was shot by police.

London police treat the attack near the UK Parliament as a terrorist incident.

According to the latest information, 5 people are dead and 40 people had been injured by the terrorist.

There is no information that Kazakh citizens are among the victims of London terror attack.