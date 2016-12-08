Nazarbayev offers condolences to Pakistan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has sent a telegram of condolence to President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Mamnoon Hussain, Akorda press service informed.

In the message the President of Kazakhstan told about deep regret about the death of people due to the crash of Pakistani airlines.

Dividing the irreplaceable loss on behalf of all people of Kazakhstan and on his own behalf Nursultan Nazarbayev expressed condolences to the family of the dead and all Pakistani people.