Nazarbayev offers Korean companies to privatise Kazakhstan companies

ASTANA-SEOUL. KAZINFORM - The President of Kazakhstan has had a meeting with the business community of South Korea, Akorda press service informed. During the meeting Kazakhstan President underlined that South Korea is one of the key partners of Kazakhstan in East Asia. The overall investment flow from South Korea to Kazakhstan has equaled USD 9 billion. Kazakhstan President noted decline in mutual trade volumes in 2015 which was caused by a number of factors and objective causes. In this regard President Nazarbayev called to give a new impulse to the development of our economic cooperation.

Nursultan Nazarbayev dwelled on the structural reforms and diversification of economy which are being conducted in Kazakhstan in order to expand the potential of mutually beneficial cooperation. In particular the Government of Kazakhstan has been continuously conducting the state program of industrial and innovation development. Investors are offered tax incentives and special support measures. Nursultan Nazarbayev proposed Korean companies a platform for implementation of projects in the special economic and industrial zones of Kazakhstan and the possibility to administrate these zones.

Also the Kazakhstan President invited Korean companies to actively participate in privatization of Kazakhstan's state enterprises, take part in EXPO-2017 and the activity of Astana International Financial Center. "We are ready to cooperate with Korean companies in all sectors of economy. I hope that today's meeting has denoted the new opportunities and perspectives of mutually beneficial cooperation between our countries", the President said.