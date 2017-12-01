Nazarbayev on 4 key milestones in Kazakhstan's history

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev named four key milestones in the history of independent Kazakhstan at the forum 100 New Faces of Kazakhstan in Astana on Friday, Kazinform reports.

"Everything has changed over these 26 years. Those who were born then, at the dawn of independence, are 26 now. This is a nice age to work," President Nazarbayev said at the forum.



The Kazakh leader told the participants of the forum that he had received a letter from a young blogger in which the latter highlighted four key milestones of Kazakhstan's independence.



First of all, the announcement of Kazakhstan's independence and demarcation of its borders. Secondly, swift market reforms and privatization that allowed thousands of Kazakhstani businessmen to grow. Thirdly, ensuring accord and stability in the multinational society. Fourthly, Kazakhstan has no foes, only friends along its borders.



President Nazarbayev said that he could name more milestones, but the young man managed to highlight the four key ones.



"I've seen you photos, learnt about your life. You create, you move forward and now we are here at this forum of 100 new faces of independence who won the project [100 New Faces of Kazakhstan]. And I congratulate you on that!" Nursultan Nazarbayev told the participants of the forum.