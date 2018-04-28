Nazarbayev on Astana's 20th birthday celebration

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev shared details of the upcoming celebration of the 20th anniversary of Astana, Kazinform reports.

"This year we mark the 20th anniversary of our capital city," President Nazarbayev said at the 26th session of the People's Assembly. "Astana is the nationwide example of unity and accord. Once a small provincial town Aqmola has turned into a million-people megapolis called Astana.



Recently we've studied further development of the city and came to a conclusion that by 2030 its population will reach 2 million people."



Thus, according to the Head of State, Kazakhstan will have several megapolises: 2 million people in Astana, about 3 million people in Almaty, and 1 million people in Shymkent. The President stressed that science, culture, and technologies develop robustly in such big cities.



"The process of urbanization is underway. People are drawn to the big cities. Astana has become the place of attraction for people from all corners of our motherland. Everyone who wanted to work here found a place to live, a job and happiness. That is why the Astana city administration in association with the Ministry of Culture and Sport should map out a program of celebrations," the Head of State said.