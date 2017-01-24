Nazarbayev on personal responsibility of ministers

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Ministers should bear personal responsibility for the implementation of a given state program, believes President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev.

"Last year the Government was reorganized. The number of ministries was reduced considerably, some were united. What for? After each minister is given an instruction, he or she prepares the required documents and reports to the Vice Prime Minister or Prime Minister of the country. He or she also reports to the ministry. We reorganized the Government so that the ministers took responsibility. But that hasn't happened so far. The Government should bear responsibility for the program," President Nazarbayev said at the meeting with the work group on the issues of redistribution of powers between the branches of the Government on Tuesday.



"The developed program should be sent to me. The society and the Parliament should monitor whether the program is being implemented," said the President adding that each executive body should mind its own business.