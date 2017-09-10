Nazarbayev on situation in Myanmar: We call on parties to stop violence

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev called for an end to the conflict in Myanmar, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"We express our concern over the recent conflict in Myanmar, we call upon all parties to immediately stop violence and start a dialogue within the UN," the Head of State said at a summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation on Science and Technology in Astana.

At the same time, Nursultan Nazarbayev emphasized that today the Islamic ummah is facing some serious challenges. First of all, it is the spread of extremist and terrorist organizations. "It is Muslim countries that suffer first from their terrorist attacks," said the President.

"Second, it is the spread of Islamophobia. In Western countries, criminal acts against Muslims are increasing every year. Thirdly, the Islamic world, with more than 1.5 billion people, does not show its unity, and we suffer from this too. And external forces use this fragmentation and confessional division among Muslims for their purposes. We must eradicate this," added Nursultan Nazarbayev.