Nazarbayev on St. Petersburg terror attack: Terrorism has no boundaries

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has commented on the recent terror attack at Saint Petersburg subway in an exclusive interview with MIR TV Channel.

"Kazakhstanis were shocked by the events that occurred in Saint Petersburg, we were concerned by it as well as people in Russia. I extended my condolences saying that we share the grief together with Russia. Terrorism has no boundaries. It can happen anywhere and anytime," President Nazarbayev said.



As a reminder, the terror attack at Saint Petersburg subway claimed lives of 14 people on April. Over 50 people were injured.