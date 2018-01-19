Nazarbayev on why his visit to U.S. so important

NEW YORK-ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President Nursultan Nazarbayev of Kazakhstan explained the importance of his official visit to the United States in the context of the recent State-of-the-Nation Address "New Opportunities for Development Amidst the Fourth Industrial Revolution", Kazinform reports.

"Within the framework of the fourth technological revolution that is at the heart of my recent State-of-the-Nation Address we in Kazakhstan need to develop digital technologies in terms of which the U.S. is considered a global leader. We had meetings with American business circles and concluded commercial agreements totaling over $7.5 billion. Among those are the agreement between the Samruk Kazyna National Welfare Fund and American partners worth $500 million, Goldman Sachs and Oppenheimer are to earmark $3 billion on joint projects in Kazakhstan," the Kazakh President announced at the press conference in NYC.



He also mentioned Kazakhstan concluded profitable commercial agreements with General Electric, Nasdaq, Microsoft, Amazon, IBM and other giants that will boost its further progress.