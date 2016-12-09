Nazarbayev opened festival of ethnocultural associations in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Festival of Ethnocultural Associations of the Assembly of the People of Kazakhstan titled "25 Years of Peace and Harmony" devoted to the 25 anniversary of Independence of Kazakhstan was opened by the President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev.

"I heartily welcome all participants of the festival of ethnocultural associations of the Assembly of the People of Kazakhstan. Representatives of ethnocultural associations from all regions of Kazakhstan have come to the forum. There are 1, 332 such centers function in Kazakhstan. This is an alive certificate proving that Kazakhstan is home for all its citizens", - Nursultan Nazarbayev told.

"Like a family Kazakhstan citizens work together and contribute their heart, soul and destiny into prosperity of our Homeland. The role and merit of the Assembly in this phenomenon is big. During these years the Assembly has ensured reapproachment of people of different ethnoses and religions", - the President noted.

In the festival the results of all-republican projects of the Assembly will be summed up, and also there will take place theatrical, vocal and choreographic performances and compositions, musical and instrument overtures of amateur and professional collectives of ethnocultural associations from all regions of the country.

Members and veterans of the Assembly, heads and activists of the republican and regional ethnocultural associations, deputies of the Parliament, heads of the central executive bodies, political parties, religious associations, NGO, university presidents, diplomatic missions of foreign states, on-stage performance groups, representatives of the scientific, creative intellectuals, students and media participate in the event. In total more than 10 000 people are taking part in the event.