Nazarbayev participates in joint session of Kazakh Parliament chambers

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A joint session of the Kazakh Parliament chambers - Senate and Majilis - has started in Astana with the participation of President Nursultan Nazarbayev. This is the first session of the Majilis of the 6th convocation.

"Please allow me to open the first session of the Parliament of the 6th convocation. The new Majilis is composed of three leading political parties in Kazakhstan. Our people once again gave credence to the Nur Otan Party. I would like to take this opportunity to once again congratulate all Kazakhstanis on their historical choice. I congratulate you on the beginning of work of the chamber of new convocation," said President Nazarbayev addressing MPs at the session.

It is worth mentioning that the first plenary session of the Majilis of the 6th convocation will be held after the joint session.

Recall that the snap parliamentary elections to the Majilis and maslikhats of all levels took place in Kazakhstan on March 20. Three political parties, namely Nur Otan, the Communist People's Party and Ak Zhol, secured seats in the Majilis of the 6th convocation.