Nazarbayev participating in Summit of the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States

CHOLPON-ATA. KAZINFORM - The 6th Summit of the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States themed "Cooperation in the sphere of national sports and youth policy" has kicked off at the Ruh Ordo Cultural Center in Cholpon Ata. Attending the summit is President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev, Kazinform correspondent reports from Kyrgyzstan.

Participating in the Summit are President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbay Jeenbekov, President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev. President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban are distinguished guests of the Summit.



The Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States is an international organization uniting modern Turkic countries which develops all-round cooperation between member countries. It was established in 2009 on the initiative of President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev.



Following results of the summit its participants are expected to sign the Cholpon-Ata Declaration and a number of joint documents. Also, Kazakhstan will pass the chairmanship of the Council to Kyrgyzstan.

