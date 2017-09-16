Nazarbayev pays homage to ex-President of Uzbekistan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev paid homage to the former Uzbek leader during his state visit to Tashkent on Saturday, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda's press service.

Nursultan Nazarbayev took part in the flower-laying ceremony at the monument to the late President of Uzbekistan, Islam Karimov.



The monument to the first President of Uzbekistan was installed in Tashkent next to his residence Aksarai. It was unveiled on August 31 this year.