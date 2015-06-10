ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The People's Assembly of Kazakhstan has become a core value, strong mechanism of accord and tolerance for all citizens of the country, President Nursultan Nazarbayev said, addressing the 5th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions in Astana.

"This year marks the 20th anniversary of this unique organization in our country. The assembly unites over 100 nationalities and representatives of various religions. This is the place where they can express their opinion and share thoughts," the President noted. Nursultan Nazarbayev added that members of Kazakhstani Parliament are elected to the assembly. It has numerous cultural associations under its roof through which each nationality can preserve its traditions, culture and language. According to the Kazakh leader, Kazakhstani mass media use multiple languages for work. Schooling is offered in 18(!) languages. "The Assembly has become a core value, strong mechanism of accord and tolerance for all citizens of Kazakhstan regardless of their nationality and religion," President Nazarbayev said.