Nazarbayev performed Qurban Ait namaz at Hazrat Sultan Mosque

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has performed today a feast namaz at The Hazrat Sultan Mosque in Astana today.

"I congratulate all Muslims living in our country and friendly neighbor countries as well as the Muslims of the entire world on great sacred holiday - Qurban Bayram," N.Nazarbayev said. This holiday symbolizes unification and rapprochement, the President noted. "Relatives, friends and neighbors gather on this day and forgive each other insults from bygone days. They address the future with the only purpose - to ask Allah to give them prosperity, unity and wellbeing," the Head of State stressed.