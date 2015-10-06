Nazarbayev, Poroshenko to exchange views on Minsk Agreements implementation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - 9 October the current year President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko will pay an official visit to Kazakhstan, according to the press service of Akorda.

It is expected that the heads of states will discuss the most important issues of bilateral relations including economic and trade cooperation. In addition, the talks are expected to address priority areas of collaboration in coal industry, transport and logistics sector, agriculture and other fields. Akorda reported that Nursultan Nazarbayev and Petro Poroshenko will exchange views on key aspects of the international agenda including the course of the implementation of the Minsk Agreements.