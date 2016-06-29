Nazarbayev praised young Kazakhstanis working at domestic enterprises

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Following today's visit to the East Kazakhstan region, Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has met with mass media. Answering the journalists' questions, the President noted that East Kazakhstan is one of the largest industrial regions of Kazakhstan which demonstrates a good dynamics of growth amid the current uneasy conditions, Kazinform refers to the Akorda press service.

"I am pleased to note that in five months of 2016 industrial production in the region has grown by 39%. Agricultural sector observes a 13% rise, while citizens' salaries has risen by 11%," N.Nazarbayev said.



The Head of State pointed out efficiency of implementation of the government's industrial development program and construction of highways under the Nurly Zhol program and highlighted industrial potential of the region.



"As is known, major enterprises of the country are located in the East Kazakhstan region, such as Kazzinc, Kazakhmys, Ust-Kamenogorsk Titanium and Magnesium Plant, Ulba Metallurgical Plant and the largest hydro-electric station," the President said.



N.Nazarbayev touched upon the key aspects of his working trip.



"I have visited AZIA AVTO which is a pioneer of our car-making industry. Kazakhstan has never assembled its own cars. Today, we have our own car-producing industry. Many countries with developed car-making industry started from assembly works, enhancement of local content and gradually shifted to own production," said Nursultan Nazarbayev.



The Kazakh President praised the young Kazakhstani specialists with a foreign university degree working presently at domestic enterprises.



The Head of State noted also importance of the activity of such social facilities as the Regional Blood Centre commissioned under the ‘100 Schools, 100 Hospitals' program.



"This facility is of paramount importance for healthcare sector. People realize it and come here to donate blood," he added.



Upon completion of the briefing, the President noted the region's dynamic development and expressed confidence that problematic issues would be solved.

