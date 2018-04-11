Nazarbayev praises Kazakhstan-Russia ties as model of interstate relations

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev called relations between Kazakhstan and Russia a model of interstate relations, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Relations between Kazakhstan and the Russian Federation are a model of interstate relations, they serve as a vivid example of strategic partnership and alliance. Thanks to our close cooperation, the Eurasian Economic Union functions successfully. It should be specially noted that the policy of further strengthening of our cooperation enjoys the broad support of our peoples," the Kazakh leader said at the credentials presenting ceremony in Akorda today.

Nursultan Nazarbayev said that he appreciates the good personal relations with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. "I believe that his landslide victory in the recent elections is another sign of the Russian people's high appreciation of their leader's course to further prosperity, strengthening of Russia's geopolitical role, as well as his commitment and selfless devotion to the country," he emphasized.

The head of state assured that Kazakhstan stays committed to further expansion of its ties with Russia, both in bilateral format and within the framework of the international agenda for the benefit of the two peoples.

"Before I left for Astana, I was received by the President of the Russian Federationб Vladimir Putin, who stressed that to be assigned as an Ambassador to Kazakhstan is a sign of great confidence in someone as well as a great responsibility. And it is true, because the agenda of our cooperation with Kazakhstan in the development of allied relations, in the field of economic relations, is really inexhaustible," Russian ambassador to Kazakhstan Alexei Borodavkin told journalists following the ceremony.

In particular, he said, it is about jointly protecting the countries' borders from common security threats, further integration within the framework of the EAEU and bilateral cooperation in the field of economy, trade, investment, science, and technology.

"I would also like to note the intensive cultural exchanges and contacts between the peoples. Of course, first of all, I would like to emphasize that it is important to develop this sphere. This inexhaustible agenda needs to be filled with concrete content and solve the issues emerging along the way, first, on the basis of the sovereign equality of our states and mutual interest in promoting our allied relations," the diplomat concluded.

As previously reported, today President Nazarbayev received credentials of four newly-appointed ambassadors to Kazakhstan.



