Nazarbayev promised to create ‘home-like’ conditions for Russian business in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Enterprises must be provided with free competition opportunities in the EEU conditions, President Nursultan Nazarbayev said during the Kazakh-Russian Business Forum.

“Our strategic task is to provide the enterprises with free competition opportunities in the EEU space, and further unification of our legislation will help fulfill this task. A new Customs Code of the EEU will be drafted by the end of the year. The document will significantly simplify all the customs procedures between our countries. We apply unified measures of non-tariff regulation in trade with the third countries. We have reached an agreement on stage-by-stage establishment of the Common Transport Space,” Nursultan Nazarbayev noted.

The Head of State added that the EEU forms general rules which are clear both for producers and investors.

“Investing in Kazakhstan economy, the Russian business will enjoy almost ‘home-like’ conditions. We will do it. We realize that Russian economy is much larger than Kazakhstan’s in the volumes and technological experience. We are now trying to shift from dependence on raw materials and the support and help of Russian business will be useful in our work on industrialization and infrastructure projects implementation. I am confident that this will strengthen our close and trustful relations. Kazakhstan will always remain a reliable partner for Russia,” added Nursultan Nazarbayev.