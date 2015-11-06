Nazarbayev proposed to adopt the UN Universal Declaration on Nuclear Weapons Free World

PARIS. KAZINFORM Delivering a speech at the 38th session of the UNESCO General Conference in Paris today, Nursultan Nazarbayev suggested to adopt the UN Universal Declaration of the Nuclear Weapons Free World.

"Establishment of the nuclear weapons free world is one of the major tasks of the mankind today. In this regard, we suggest to adopt the Universal Declaration of the UN on achievement of the nuclear weapons free world," the President said. As the Kazakh Leader noted, 25 years have passed since he decreed to close the Semipalatinsk nuclear testing range. "This fact may serve as a ground for uniting the efforts of the global community for ensuring nuclear weapons free world," he stressed.