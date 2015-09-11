Nazarbayev proposed to give a new status to Yassawi IKTU

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today at the V Summit of the Turkic-Speaking States Cooperation Council President Nursultan Nazarbayev has proposed to upgrade the level of the Yassawi International Kazakh-Turkish University and turn it into one of the most important educational institutions.

"The textbook published by the Turkic Academy is a very important work about the history of the Turkic people up to the 15th century. I think, everybody should know about rich heritage of the Turkic people," the President said and emphasized the role of the research project "Heritage of Ancestors" too. The project will be implemented by the Turkic Academy. Last year the Academy was recognized as an effective institute and was admitted to the Union of Academies, Nazarbayev added. According to him, establishment of the Centre of Nomadic Civilization in Azerbaijan which proves that Turkic-speaking countries support mutual integration.