EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:08, 04 December 2018 | GMT +6

    Nazarbayev, Putin discuss bilateral coop over the phone

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has held a telephone conversation with Russian counterpart President Vladimir Putin, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

    The Kazakh and Russian leaders shared views of the most pressing problems of bilateral cooperation as well as regional international agenda.

    Additionally, Nazarbayev and Putin discussed the schedule of upcoming meetings, including preparations for the forthcoming session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council and the informal summit of CIS leaders in Saint Petersburg.

    Tags:
    Akorda Presidential Residence Kazakhstan and Russia President of Kazakhstan President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!