Nazarbayev, Putin discuss holding next round of Syria talks in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President Nazarbayev has held a telephone conversation with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, Akorda press service reports.

During the conversation the two presidents addressed the most topical issues of bilateral cooperation in the light of their latest meeting in Almaty.

They exchanged views on the regional agenda in connection with the recent visit of Mr. Putin to Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan.

Following the recent Geneva talks, Russian President announced the intention of the military units of the Syrian opposition to hold the next meeting on the Syrian crisis settlement in Astana in mid-March.

In turn, President of Kazakhstan expressed readiness to organize and hold such talks.

The conversation took place upon the initiative of the Russian party.