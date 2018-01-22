Nazarbayev, Putin discuss prospects of Astana-Moscow cooperation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev held a telephone conversation with his Russian counterpart President Vladimir Putin today, Kazinform has learnt from the president's press service.

During the phone call, Nazarbayev and Putin discussed state and prospects of Astana-Moscow cooperation as well as bilateral interaction within the framework of Eurasian economic integration.



The Kazakh and Russian presidents also exchanged views on the pressing problems of the regional and international agenda in the light of Nursultan Nazarbayev's recent visit to Washington and Kazakhstan's Presidency over the UN Security Council.