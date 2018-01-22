EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:53, 22 January 2018 | GMT +6

    Nazarbayev, Putin discuss prospects of Astana-Moscow cooperation

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev held a telephone conversation with his Russian counterpart President Vladimir Putin today, Kazinform has learnt from the president's press service.

    During the phone call, Nazarbayev and Putin discussed state and prospects of Astana-Moscow cooperation as well as bilateral interaction within the framework of Eurasian economic integration.

    The Kazakh and Russian presidents also exchanged views on the pressing problems of the regional and international agenda in the light of Nursultan Nazarbayev's recent visit to Washington and Kazakhstan's Presidency over the UN Security Council.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan and Russia President of Kazakhstan President Nazarbayev's visit to the U.S. President
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!