17:34, 30 May 2017 | GMT +6
Nazarbayev, Putin discuss schedule of forthcoming Syria talks
ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Head of State held a telephone conversation with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, Akorda press service reports.
In the course of their conversation, the two presidents exchanged views on topical issues of regional and international agenda and paid special attention to the situation in Syria and the schedule of the forthcoming Syria talks in Astana.
The phone call was initiated by the Russian side.