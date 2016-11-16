EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    07:31, 16 November 2016 | GMT +6

    Nazarbayev, Putin discuss situation in Syria

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has had a telephone conversation with his Russian counterpart President Vladimir Putin, the Akorda's press service reports.

    Nursultan Nazarbayev and Vladimir Putin discussed current problems of bilateral cooperation.

    The two leaders also exchanged views on international agenda, including the situation in Syria.

    A schedule of upcoming bilateral meetings was coordinated.

    Tags:
    Akorda presidential residence Kazakhstan and Russia President of Kazakhstan Diplomacy News President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!