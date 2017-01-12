16:18, 12 January 2017 | GMT +6
Nazarbayev, Putin discuss Syria peace talks in Astana
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev and his Russian counterpart President Vladimir Putin have had a telephone conversation, Kazinform has learnt from kremlin.ru.
"The sides discussed the preparations for the upcoming Syria peace talks in Astana," the Russian President's press service said in a statement.
Nazarbayev and Putin also touched upon some relevant issues of bilateral cooperation.