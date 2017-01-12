EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:18, 12 January 2017 | GMT +6

    Nazarbayev, Putin discuss Syria peace talks in Astana

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev and his Russian counterpart President Vladimir Putin have had a telephone conversation, Kazinform has learnt from kremlin.ru.

    "The sides discussed the preparations for the upcoming Syria peace talks in Astana," the Russian President's press service said in a statement.

    Nazarbayev and Putin also touched upon some relevant issues of bilateral cooperation.

    Tags:
    Astana Kazakhstan and Russia Events Politics Astana Syria talks Astana process (special project) Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!