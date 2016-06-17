Nazarbayev, Putin eye key spheres of bilateral cooperation in Saint Petersburg

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has met with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the 20th Saint Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) today, the Akorda's press service reports.

At the meeting the heads of state discussed a wide range of issues, including key spheres of bilateral cooperation and development of integration processes within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU).



Utmost attention was paid to global and region agenda as well as further strengthening of bilateral cooperation.