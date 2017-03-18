EN
    15:40, 18 March 2017 | GMT +6

    Nazarbayev, Putin had telephone conversation

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has held a telephone conversation with President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, Akorda press service reported.    

    The two countries’ leaders discussed the state and prospects of the bilateral cooperation as well as current activity and further development of the Eurasian Economic Union.

     

    Nazarbayev and Putin exchanged views on the regional and international agendas including the situation in Ukraine and the outcomes of the regular round of the International Meeting on Syria held in Astana March 14-15. 

