    12:15, 27 February 2017 | GMT +6

    Nazarbayev, Putin to meet today

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM An official meeting of the two presidents is scheduled for today. This was announced by CCS spokesman Murat Zhumanbay during the briefing, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    "An official meeting of the President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev and President of Russia Vladimir Putin will take place today, February 27th. It is expected they will discuss a number of issues of bilateral cooperation as well as regional and international agenda", said Zhumanbay.

