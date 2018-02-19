EN
    15:30, 19 February 2018 | GMT +6

    Nazarbayev, Rahmon discuss schedule of forthcoming meetings

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev had a telephone conversation with his Tajik counterpart Emomali Rahmon on Monday, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

    During the conversation, Nursultan Nazarbayev and Emomali Rahmon discussed the current state and prospects of bilateral cooperation, as well as the topical issues on regional and international agenda.

    In addition, the heads of the two states considered the schedule of the forthcoming meetings.

     

