Nazarbayev, Rahmon meet in Akorda

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Head of State received his Tajik counterpart in Akorda, Kazinform correspondent reports.

President Nazarbayev noted the well-established nature of the Kazakh-Tajik relations based on trust, cooperation, and friendship, stressing that the two countries are reliable partners including in the international arena and reiterated his country's commitment to supporting Tajikistan in all spheres.

Also, during their meeting in Akorda, Nursultan Nazarbayev awarded Emomali Rahmon the Order of Parasat.

The Order of Parasat (Nobility) is awarded to notable figures in the fields of science, culture, literature, and art, as well as statesmen and public figures, defenders of human rights, and others who have contributed to the spiritual or intellectual potential of Kazakhstan.



