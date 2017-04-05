Nazarbayev ratifies Protocol on termination of Emba military-training range lease by Russia

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On ratification of the Protocol between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Russian Federation on the measures of termination of the Agreement between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Russian Federation on the terms of use and lease of Emba testing range," Kazinform reports citing the press service of Akorda.

As earlier Deputy Minister of Defense Okas Saparov told , the document provides for ratification of the Protocol between Kazakhstan and Russia.

Particularly, from January 1, 2017 the protocol shall terminate agreements earlier concluded by Kazakhstan on terms of use and lease of the range.

"As part of the Protocol, the Russian Federation will hand over the land plot, movable and immovable property of Emba ground to the Republic of Kazakhstan for further use, taking amortization into account," Okas Saparov noted. According to the Protocol, the process of on the transfer and acceptance of Emba range will be made by a joint commission consisting of the parties' authorised representatives. There are no claims against Russia for inappropriate fulfillment of obligations on use of the ground, the Deputy Minister remarked. 'The termination of the lease of the range will have a favorable effect on economic development of the region. Especially, the returned lands will be further used for the interests of the entrepreneurs involved in agriculture and the companies specializing in exploration and extraction of minerals', Okas Saparov informed.



He noted that Emba's lease termination is a further step towards fulfillment of the President's assignments on reviewing the areas of the military training ranges leased by Russian Federation.