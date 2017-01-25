EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    18:53, 25 January 2017 | GMT +6

    Nazarbayev rearranged ministries

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Akorda has published the Decree of President Nursultan Nazarbayev, according to which the Ministry of Health and Social Development has been split into Ministry of Health and Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population.    

    Also by the Decree the President has assigned new functions to the ministries. Thus, the Ministry of Investments and Development will perform export promotion, and tourist industry is within the scope of the Ministry of Culture and Sport. 

