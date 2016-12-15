Nazarbayev received congratulations from Presidents of Germany and Korea

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President Nursultan Nazarbayev keeps receiving telegrams with congratulations on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of Kazakhstan's Independence.

President of the Federal Republic of Germany Joachim Gauck highly appraised the development of Kazakhstan from the moment of acquiring independence. "Peace and harmony in Kazakhstan's multinational society created favorable conditions for prosperity of your country. Germany remains the reliable partner of Kazakhstan and intends to continue deepening the political dialogue in the matters of supremacy of democracy and right", - is said in the telegram.

President of the Republic of Korea Park Geun-hye also congratulated Kazakhstan citizens, having wished further strengthening of friendship between the two countries. "I think that the state visit of the President of Kazakhstan last month has strengthened the strategic partnership which had been continuously developing between our countries all this time. I wish the Republic of Kazakhstan eternal prosperity", - the telegram reads.