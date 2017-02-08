Nazarbayev received Minister of Education and Science

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has received today Minister of Education and Science Erlan Sagadiyev, Akorda press service informed.

During the meeting, Sagadiyev reported to the President on the results of the Ministry’s activity in 2016.

Nursultan Nazarbayev emphasized the role of education and science system in implementation of the oncoming reforms and the President’s Address to the Nation “The Third Modernization: Global Competitiveness.”

“We have conducted a huge work on training personnel both within the country and abroad. We are shifting to the trilingual and digital education. The Ministry of Education and Science is set important tasks on further development of the sector. The fulfillment of the tasks set in the Address including technological modernization, the implementation of the Digital Kazakhstan programme will be impossible without appropriate human resources,” the President said.

Sagadiyev reported to the Head of State on the reforms being conducted by the Ministry, in particular regarding implementation of the updated format of education content, transition to five-day schooling and development of textbooks.

Upon completion of the meeting, N.Nazarbayev pointed out the results of transformations in the education system and stressed the importance of ensuring their information support and implementation of the tasks set.