Nazarbayev received President of National Academy of Sciences Murat Zhurinov

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has met today with President of the National Academy of Sciences Murat Zhurinov, Akorda press service informed.

At the meeting, the President emphasized the importance of bringing research developments into compliance with the modern challenges of time.

The Head of State pointed out also relevance of decentralization of science management and expedience of development of research activity in certain universities.

In turn, Zhurinov noted that the western model of development contributed to increasing authority of unification at the international level.

“Our Academy is a member of all prestigious research associations,” highlighted he.

Upon completion of the meeting, the President noted high role of science in development of Kazakhstan and thanked the country’s scholars for their activity.