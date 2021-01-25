EN
    18:03, 25 January 2021

    Nazarbayev receives Chairman of Supreme Judicial Council

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev has received today Chairman of the Supreme Judicial Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan Talgat Donakov, Kazinform reports.

    During the meeting, Nursultan Nazarbayev was informed of the measures taken to modernize the system of judges’ selection in Kazakhstan.

    The system is modernized as part of the Plan of the Nation ‘100 specific steps’ announced by Elbasy several years ago.


