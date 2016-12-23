Nazarbayev receives Russia's «Person of Year» award

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Russian Biographic Institute has called the President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev "The Person of Year" for the outstanding achievements in international policy and strengthening of the EEU.

The award was handed to Nursultan Nazarbayev on December 21 in Sergiyevsky hall of the Cathedral of Christ the Saviour in Moscow.

The nomination of the "The Person of Year - 2016" award has covered all spheres of life - policy and international relations, industry and medicine, culture and religion, science and education.

In the nomination "International Relations" the awardees are President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev (for outstanding achievements in international policy and strengthening of the Eurasian Economic Union), Chinese President Xi Jinping (for development of strategic partnership between Russia and China, intensity of top-level political dialogue and effective cooperation), the leader of the Cuban revolution Castro Fidel (for the outstanding contribution to the world history), president of "Russia" Club, senior vice president of the Czech-Russian Business Council Zbytek Zdenek (for strengthening of business and cultural ties of the Czech Republic and Russia).

Among the award laureates are academician Vladimir Fortov - outstanding physicist with the world name, Leo Bokeria - senior heart surgeon of the Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation, writer Alexander Zvyagintsev for his movie about the Nuremberg process, and creators of the feature film "28 Panfilov men".

The award was founded by the Russian Biographic Institute together with the Institute of Economic Strategy in 1993. The list of nominees is annually made upon presentation by the members of the Advisory Council of Awards.