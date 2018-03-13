Nazarbayev receives Speaker of S Korea's National Assembly

ASTANA. KAZIFORM The Head of State held a meeting with the Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea, Chung Sye-kyun, the Akorda press service reports.

During the meeting, Nursultan Nazarbayev noted the well-established nature of the Kazakhs-Korean relations, including in the sphere of trade and economy and expressed interest in their further deepening.

The President emphasized that the trade turnover between the countries currently amounts to almost $2 billion and noted as the positive the fact that today South Korean goods are delivered to Kazakhstan through the port of Lianyungang, where Kazakhstan has its own logistics terminal.

Nursultan Nazarbayev wants to expand its cooperation with South Korea in the field of new and digital technologies, as well as industrialization, healthcare, and other spheres.

The Head of State also stressed the importance of strengthening the interparliamentary relations between the two states.

In his turn, Chung Sye-kyun thanked Kazakh leader for the meeting and an opportunity to discuss the issues of bilateral relations.

The Speaker of South Korea's National Assembly noted the rapid development of Astana and praised Kazakhstan's efforts in hosting major international events such as EXPO-2017 and the 28th World Winter Universiade.

Stressing the strategic nature of the bilateral ties, Chung Sye-kyun added that South Korea is ready to assist Kazakhstan in achieving the goals of its Kazakhstan-2050 Strategy.

In his speech, Speaker Chung Sye-kyun extended gratitude to the people of Kazakhstan for their help and support to ethnic Koreans deported to Kazakhstan in the 1930s.

Chung Sye-kyun also shared the details of his meeting with the Speaker of the Majilis Nurlan Nigmatulin earlier today, during which the sides signed the Memorandum of Cooperation between the Parliamentarians of the two countries.