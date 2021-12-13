EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:05, 13 December 2021 | GMT +6

    Nazarbayev receives VTB Bank Chairman Andrey Kostin

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – First President of Kazakhstan – Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev received VTB Bank Chairman Andrey Kostin, Kazinform cites the official website of Elbasy.

    During the meeting, Andrey Kostin congratulated Elbasy on the 30th anniversary of independence of Kazakhstan, stressing his contribution to the formation and development of the State.

    For his part, Nazarbayev highlighted the high dynamics of Kazakh-Russian relations and need for deepening cooperation in the investment and banking sphere.

    The meeting focused on the activity of VTB Bank in Kazakhstan and prospects for investment activity.


    Tags:
    Banks Kazakhstan and Russia First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan's Independence News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!