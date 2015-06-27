MILAN-ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev and Prime Minister of Italy Matteo Renzi have visited the Kazakhstani and Italian pavilions at EXPO 2015 in Milan, the Akorda's press service reports.

The two leaders surveyed the expositions of the pavilions and left their entries in the books of honorable guests. The world exposition themed "Feeding the Planet. Energy for Life" opened in May 2015 in the northern Italian city of Milan and will run through October 31. Kazakhstani pavilion is one of the most popular in Milan. It is visited by up to 4,500 guests a day. Kazakhstan collaborated with German firm Facts and Fiction to create the pavilion expressing the country's hospitality and openness to Italian and international visitors to EXPO 2015.

The Kazakhstani pavilion translates ears of wheat and rich agricultural resources into its architecture. The pavilion is divided into 6 zones dedicated to agriculture, live stock breeding, aquaculture, ecology, soil management and astonishing facts about Kazakhstan. Through interactive and multimedia technologies visitors learn more about history and culture of Kazakhstan and can even visit the famous Kazakh steppes.