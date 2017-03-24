EN
    09:30, 24 March 2017 | GMT +6

    Nazarbayev requests People's Assembly to convene in April

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has signed a decree to convene the 25th session of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan this April, Kazinform has learnt from the president's press service.

    "To convene the 25th session of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan on April 26, 2017 at the Palace of Peace and Reconciliation in Astana with the agenda "Stability, unity, accord - the backbone of modernization", the decree reads.

    The Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan was charged to organize the 25th session of the People's Assembly.

