    07:42, 04 November 2015 | GMT +6

    Nazarbayev, Rothschild eye investment cooperation between Kazakhstan, UK

    LONDON-ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On Tuesday President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev had a meeting with chairman of J Rothschild Capital Management Jacob Rothschild in London, the president's press service reports.

    The sides shared their thoughts on the prospects of investment cooperation between Kazakhstan and the UK. Nursultan Nazarbayev told the British businessman about the plans to create an international financial center in Astana and expressed interest in strengthening further partnership. J. Rothschild, in turn, said Kazakhstan has all that it takes to become the financial hub of the Central Asian region.

    Nursultan Nazarbayev
